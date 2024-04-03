Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in News by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in News by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

