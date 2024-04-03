Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,359,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CCEP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

