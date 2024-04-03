B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,336,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 10,740,653 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.