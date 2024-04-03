B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.10. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 244,197 shares trading hands.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $695.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.