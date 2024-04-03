Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Avinger

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Avinger has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

