Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 25,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Avantor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

