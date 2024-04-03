Avalanche Price Down 15% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and approximately $591.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $46.96 or 0.00071247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00028135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,396,992 coins and its circulating supply is 377,707,352 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

