authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 29th total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

authID Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. authID has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Get authID alerts:

Insider Transactions at authID

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 5,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,731 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About authID

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in authID by 138.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in authID by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.