Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.