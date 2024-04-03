Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $230.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

