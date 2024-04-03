Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 550,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

