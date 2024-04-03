Atlantic American Co. (AAME) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 on April 26th

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:AAME traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 million, a PE ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Sunday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

