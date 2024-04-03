ATB Capital Analysts Give Organigram (TSE:OGI) a C$5.25 Price Target

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) received a C$5.25 target price from equities researchers at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Performance

TSE OGI traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,115. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organigram will post 0.09952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Organigram

In related news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. Company insiders own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

