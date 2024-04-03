Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astronics by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Astronics Stock Up 2.1 %

Astronics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Astronics has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $195.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

