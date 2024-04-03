Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $74.19

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $72.62. Astera Labs shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,359,384 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

