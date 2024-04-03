Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 559,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $970.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

