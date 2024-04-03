Assured Guaranty’s (AGO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

