ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASGN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. 41,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. ASGN has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 38.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 19.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

