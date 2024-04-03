Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.03

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 417124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,271 shares of company stock worth $419,859 over the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

