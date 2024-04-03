ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Down 6.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 241,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 626,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

SPRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 505,954 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $4,953,289.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,489,534.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 505,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,953,289.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,489,534.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,480 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

