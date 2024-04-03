ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 125.98 and last traded at 124.86. Approximately 1,665,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,864,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 117.94 and its 200-day moving average is 80.79.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

