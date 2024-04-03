Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 70438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $591.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

