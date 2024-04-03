Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

