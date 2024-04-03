ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

