Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,471,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,893,526.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,471,519.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,848 shares of company stock valued at $81,489,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after buying an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

