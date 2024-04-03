Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Down 5.0% in March

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
ARQT opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.