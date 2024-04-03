Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

