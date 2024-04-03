ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.41

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.41 and last traded at C$24.39, with a volume of 194996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

