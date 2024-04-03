Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 275,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,880,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of AON by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AON traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,230. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.48.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.