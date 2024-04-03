Annexon’s (ANNX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANNX. Bank of America upped their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Get Annexon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Annexon

Annexon Trading Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 120,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,932. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $350.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 over the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.