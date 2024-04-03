Ankr 1-Day Volume Reaches $83.17 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 6% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $544.85 million and approximately $83.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014578 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,329.15 or 0.99982893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00135582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0541337 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $126,401,649.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

