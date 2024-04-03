AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ANGO opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 73,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

