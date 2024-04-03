AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AngioDynamics Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of ANGO opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.
