Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,496 shares of company stock valued at $89,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

