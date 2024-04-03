Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

