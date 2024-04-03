Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.55.
