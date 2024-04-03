Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter.

