Andrew Kenner Buys 5,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,150.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Andrew Kenner acquired 4,230 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $93,736.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00.

WLKP opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

