Analyzing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.53 -$48.21 million ($0.24) -5.54 Upexi $80.68 million 0.13 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -9.30% -31.24% -5.36% Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50 Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Upexi has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Upexi on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

