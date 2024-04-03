Analysts Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target at $130.76

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65. The company has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Get Free Report

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

