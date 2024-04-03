Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $36.58

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBK. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FB Financial

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.