Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 718,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,442 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

