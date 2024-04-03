Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 367,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 212,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. 830,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

