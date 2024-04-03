Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Decreased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of APH traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 987,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

