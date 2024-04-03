Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $21,715.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $21,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,432.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

