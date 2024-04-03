Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $21,715.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $21,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,432.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Banks Think Small Cap Stocks Need to Catch Up: 3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.