Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $329.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.45. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Amgen by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

