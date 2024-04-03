Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

AMGN traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,120. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

