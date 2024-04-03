Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 535.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $433.20 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

