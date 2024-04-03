American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.