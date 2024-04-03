American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

American Oncology Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:AONCW opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32. American Oncology Network has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Get American Oncology Network alerts:

About American Oncology Network

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.