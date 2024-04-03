American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on April 25th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 264,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after buying an additional 106,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

