América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

