Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 23,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,207. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,438,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.